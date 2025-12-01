As the Toronto Blue Jays look to avenge their World Series loss, the franchise is eyeing a new ninth inning option. Long-time Tampa Bay Rays standout Pete Fairbanks has now joined the mix.

The Blue Jays have been connected to many of the top relievers on the market. However, three of those targets have already put pen to paper. That has led Toronto to a potential Fairbanks pursuit, via Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“With Ryan Helsley off the market, Pete Fairbanks might be the next closer to sign,” Rosenthal and Woo wrote. “The Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins are among the teams interested in him, according to industry sources briefed on his market.”

“The Jays, who are in agreement with free-agent right-hander Dylan Cease on a seven-year contract, continue to pursue late-inning relievers, and were in the mix for three who already signed – Helsley, Raisel Iglesias and Phil Maton. Fairbanks, as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, faced the AL East rival Jays often,” they continued. “In 27 career innings against them, he held Toronto hitters to a .130 batting average and .468 OPS.”

The Blue Jays did sign Jeff Hoffman to a $33 million contract in 2025 to be their closer. However, he tied for the third-most blown saves in the league with seven. Furthermore, Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a pivotal home run off of Hoffman in the World Series.

While he is still likely to have a key role in the bullpen, Fairbanks would give Toronto the ninth inning talent they're looking for. The right hander has put up 75 over his last three seasons. That includes a career-high 25 in 2025, which came with a 2.83 ERA and a 59/18 K/BB ratio. Over his entire seven-year MLB career, Fairbanks holds a 3.19 ERA, a 322/103 K/BB ratio and 90 saves.

The Blue Jays won't be the only team bidding on Fairbanks' services. But if Toronto is serious about making it back to and winning the World Series, perhaps they get a bit more aggressive in their closer search.