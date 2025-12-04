Fresh off appearing in their first World Series since 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays led the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 before dropping the final two games of the Fall Classic. While the Blue Jays fell short, they pushed the Dodgers to the brink on multiple occasions. Now, the focus for Toronto GM Ross Atkins and the front office has to be getting back to the World Series. In pursuit of that goal, the defending AL champions met with top free agent Kyle Tucker at their facility in Florida, per multiple sources on X, formerly Twitter.

“Kyle Tucker visited Blue Jays today reports Robert Murray,” posted Jon Heyman on Wednesday evening.

Tucker visiting the Blue Jays' facility in Dunedin, Florida, isn't surprising. The star outfielder is from nearby Tampa, so a trip over one of the Tampa Bay area's bridges to Toronto's facility isn't too far. The ex-Chicago Cub is likely to earn this winter's biggest contract. Multiple teams, including the Jays, are pursuing Tucker's signature. Will he land in Toronto, or will they miss out on yet another top free agent?

Blue Jays look to return to World Series, capture title in 2026

The Blue Jays' lineup is mostly intact, with shortstop Bo Bichette being the most notable absence. The longtime Toronto star is currently a free agent, just like Tucker. While the AL champions are pursuing Tucker, it wouldn't be surprising to see them pivot back towards Bichette, especially if the bidding gets too high. Atkins and the front office have added starters Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to the starting rotation. Just another bat or two is needed for the lineup.

Tucker would certainly be an excellent addition to the Blue Jays' lineup. His 4.5 WAR was the lowest total he's notched since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, yet he was dealing with injuries. In 136 games, Tucker still hit .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. He'd add another dynamic aspect to Toronto's offense. Will Atkins be able to lure the market's top free agent in? If so, a Dodgers-Blue Jays rematch could happen next October.