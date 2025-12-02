The Toronto Blue Jays are deep in MLB Free Agency conversations again, and Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker are now part of the same crossroads. The Blue Jays want an impact bat as free agency discussions heat up. They want lineup stability. And after signing Dylan Cease, another pivotal decision is already looming this winter. On MLB Hot Stove, Jon Morosi said, “Kyle Tucker would likely not go back to the north side of Chicago, so you wonder where might he go? The Dodgers with interest, the Giants with interest, and yes the Blue Jays with interest.”

Thoughts here on a big question for the Jays this winter 🇨🇦 https://t.co/1oVQ5hAWNR — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 2, 2025

Morosi then dropped the line that pushed this debate into either-or territory. “I actually look at it as either-or Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette. Here’s why.” From there, Morosi broke down the Blue Jays roster puzzle. “If you sign Tucker, Tucker moves into right field, which certainly complicate Springer’s role, Santander’s role, and more importantly, Addison Barger, he’s an everyday player.” The fit is tight. The ripple effects are real. And every big swing, including the Cease deal, makes the margin for error even smaller.

A Choice the Blue Jays Cannot Avoid

Morosi then laid out the infield crunch. “If you sign Tucker, Barger to 3rd, Clement to 2nd, he manages your shortstop, and there’s not really any room for Bo at that point.” It’s blunt. It’s uncomfortable. But it also makes sense when you map the Blue Jays' positions out. Kyle Tucker brings the left-handed pop this lineup has chased. Bo Bichette holds the emotional weight of a homegrown star. Both reshape the batting order. Only one cleanly fits the alignment Morosi described.

Fans can feel the stakes rising now. Dylan Cease is in place to anchor the rotation. The next call might redefine the lineup around him. Under the winter lights of MLB Free Agency, the Blue Jays has to answer a loaded question: if they chase Kyle Tucker to the finish, what does that mean for Bo Bichette?