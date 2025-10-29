Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will miss Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night. The clutch hitter did not play in Game 4 after being removed with an injury in Game 3. With a day off on Thursday, it seems that the best option for him is to return on Friday for Game 6 in Toronto, according to Bob Nightengale.

“George Springer left out of the Blue Jays’ lineup but with an off-day Thursday, they are optimistic he’ll be back in lineup for Game 6 on Friday.”

In 14 (ish) games this postseason, Springer has been on a tear. He has 14 hits and 13 runs scored, including six doubles, four home runs, five walks, and nine RBIs. His go-ahead 3-run home run in Game 7 of the ALCS will be remembered forever, and if the Jays are able to win the World Series, it could go down as one of the clutchest hits of all time.

The Blue Jays will need him back for Game 6, regardless of the result of Game 5. Anthony Santander is not a part of the World Series roster, so Davis Schneider is filling in. Schneider will bat leadoff for Game 5, hoping to light a spark for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. smashed a 2-run home run off of Shohei Ohtani in the third inning of Game 4, which got the Blue Jays going in a big win.

Toronto will face Blake Snell once again. In the 4th inning of Game 1, Dalton Varsho tied the game with a two-run homer. The Jays then scored nine runs in the 6th inning to go on to win the game. This offense should feel very confident heading into this matchup after the night they had last night.