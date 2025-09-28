The Toronto Blue Jays will enter the final game of the regular season with a chance to clinch the American League East and place themselves in an advantageous position ahead of the Postseason. Infielder Ernie Clement has already made his thoughts on the club’s championship chances abundantly clear.

Following the team’s 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Clement mentioned that the team is confident in their ability to make a deep October run.

“No doubt in our minds we can win the World Series,” Clement told Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

Clement had two hits, two RBIs, and scored twice in the Blue Jays’ Saturday win. The team also received five shutout innings from Trey Yesavage, who picked up his first major league win at an opportune time.

Article Continues Below

“That was impressive. That was really impressive for a 22-year-old kid who started the year [in Single-A],” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told MLB.com. “He just showed us that he can pitch in big spots, and he enjoyed the moment a little bit. He made big pitches and picked up our defense. It was really fun to watch.”

A victory or a New York Yankees’ loss on Sunday would grant them an American League East title since they own the tiebreaker over New York.

“Baseball is funny,” Schneider told The Athletic. “Man, 162 is a lot. And then you look up, and, of course, it comes down to 162, right?”

The Blue Jays will host the Rays at 3:07 EST on Sunday in the regular season finale as they look to enter the Postseason as division champs.