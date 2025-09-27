Currently tied at the top of the AL East with the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays face must win games on Saturday and Sunday. Win their last two matchups against the Tampa Bay Rays at home, and the division should be theirs. As the Blue Jays continue to split their focus on the AL East title and upcoming postseason appearance, the team is trying to figure out how their potential playoff rotation will look. Staff ace Kevin Gausman is slated to start Sunday's regular-season finale. Team beat writer Keegan Matheson shared manager John Schneider and Toronto's plan for Gausman via X, formerly Twitter.

“Kevin Gausman will ‘pitch in some capacity' tomorrow, John Schneider says,” reported Matheson. “If they really need him, it’s a full start. It sounds like he’ll still pitch a bit in any scenario, though, even if it’s a shorter outing.”

Saving Gausman's arm, especially if the Blue Jays establish a good-sized lead early, would likely be the safest bet. Toronto will want its ace ready to go for the upcoming postseason slate. Winning the division would give them a first-round bye. However, a Wild Card slot would likely mean facing one of three teams: the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, or Houston Astros. In any scenario, having Gausman at full strength will be needed for a deep postseason run. How will the right-hander's start look on Sunday?

Can Blue Jays win AL East over Yankees this weekend?

Article Continues Below

Like Schneider suggests, Gausman's outing will really depend on a few different factors. If there's any scenario where the Blue Jays can save Gausman's arm for a postseason run, that's the route they will take. Sweeping the Rays will allow Toronto to clinch the East, so the split focus is understandable. However, the Jays should be able to take care of any of the other Wild Card participants in case the Yankees beat them to the division crown.

This Blue Jays team is one of the deepest in team history. A veteran starting pitching staff led by Gausman and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer has a lot of postseason experience. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a resurgent George Springer front a deep lineup. This is a Toronto roster that's ready to make some noise in October. Will Schneider's plan for Gausman help the former All-Star stay locked in for October baseball?