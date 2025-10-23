The vibes are extremely high in Toronto right now. The Blue Jays are in the World Series while the Raptors and Maple Leafs are beginning their seasons. There is a chance that all three of these teams are playoff-caliber teams for the foreseeable future.

Earlier on Thursday, the Blue Jays announced that starter Trey Yesavage will toe the slab for Game 1. There aren't many athletes in Canada right now who have had as big a rise as this pitcher has. Yesavage only pitched 14 innings during the end of the regular season and has currently surpassed that in the postseason with 15 innings. He's been very good, and the Jays feel that he can be the guy to help lead them to victory against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener.

Later, after the announcement, Yesavage talked to the media. He shared a story about his current living situation, as his life has been total chaos (in a good way) the last few months.

“You should see my truck right now. It looks like a mobile home. I'm changing hotel rooms every time we leave and come back. I've had to consolidate and only bring necessities in my suitcase with me.”

Yesavage also shared his reaction to finding out he was going to start Game 1.

“Got back to my hotel room. First call was to my girlfriend. Had to get a flight in line for her to come and see it. Second call was to my parents, had to let them know. Sleep last night was not easy.”

The game will start in just over 24 hours. This will be a big moment for a young pitcher who, so far, has proven that he can show up on the big stage. He will face a dynamic lineup of Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddy Freeman, and Toescar Hernandez.