Recently, the Toronto Blue Jays suffered one of the more devastating losses in recent sports history with a brutal 5-4 home defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. The Blue Jays had a number of opportunities to close this game out and secure the World Series championship, but ultimately, they came up just short and were forced to watch as the Dodgers celebrated on their home field.

Now, more information is coming out about the Blue Jays' approach to this offseason, including regarding team president Mark Shapiro.

Mark Shapiro says discussions on his contract status were put on hold during post-season, but he repeated past comments that ‘there's a desire for me to remain here and desire from (ownership) to keep me here' and added ‘I think we'll likely work something out soon,'” reported Shi Davidi of Sportsnet on X, formerly Twitter.

It would certainly make sense for there to be mutual interest between Shapiro and the Blue Jays to keep him there long term considering the run the team went on this year, having their most successful season in years and coming oh so close to hoisting a World Series championship trophy.

Article Continues Below

Most of the Blue Jays' key pieces are locked up for the long term future, including Vlad Guerrero Jr., who very nearly ended the World Series with what initially looked like a home run against the Dodgers in Game 7 and is under contract for the next 14 (!) years in Toronto.

Still, Blue Jays fans likely won't be getting over this loss anytime soon, considering they were inches away from ending the series and winning a championship at multiple points toward the end of Game 7, not to mention the frantic ending to Game 6 the previous night, which was also a potential closeout game.

It remains to be seen how the team will respond to that heartbreak next year.