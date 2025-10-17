Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer was locked in during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. So much so that his teammates were afraid to be in his close vicinity.

Manager John Schneider made a mound visit in the fifth inning, seemingly to take Scherzer out of the game. He refused, shouting right back at his manager. Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez knew he was better off staying at his position, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“I saw Max’s reaction and I was like, ‘I better stay here,’” Giménez said.

While second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa stayed at his position, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero joined Scherzer near the mound. Still, he knew not to say much to his pitcher in that moment.

“When a Hall of Famer like this tells you he’s good, you’ve got to leave him in the game,” Guerrero said.

Max Scherzer was NOT coming out of this game 😳 Facing his next hitter, he picks up the strikeout to end the 5th! pic.twitter.com/EbVoGMOno8 — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

Those in Toronto's dugout loved what they saw from Scherzer. Rookie Trey Yesavage said it was the coolest thing he has ever seen. Fellow pitcher Shane Bieber loved seeing Scherzer pitch at full capacity.

“One of the most fun things I’ve ever seen,” Bieber said. “Mad Max. In pure form. Pure cinema.”

Overall, Scherzer pitched 5.2 innings of two-run baseball, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out five. The Blue Jays went on to win 8-2, evening up the ALCS at two games a piece.

It isn't often you see a player yell at their manager the way Scherzer did. However, as a respected veteran in this league, the future Hall of Famer is an exception. It clearly worked in Schneider and the Blue Jays' favor.

Toronto will hope their ball club can keep that same energy and close out the ALCS after dropping the first two games.