With the clock ticking away, Kazuma Okamoto finally found an MLB home. He agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, avoiding an awkward trip back to the Yomiuri Giants. The Japanese third baseman can breathe a sigh of relief after securing a deal before the Jan. 4, 5 p.m. ET deadline. But how should fans feel?

The American League champions, who were oh so close to winning the 2025 World Series more than once, finally addressed the lineup this offseason. They follow up their huge Dylan Cease signing by bringing in someone who multiple analysts have labeled as a “win-now player.” Toronto should be focused on the unfinished business it has left over from last year, and on its own, the Okamoto move appears to give the ballclub a better chance of completing the job in 2026.

It is hard to view this news in a vacuum, however. His presence in Toronto ostensibly makes it less likely that the Jays will re-sign Bo Bichette or add Kyle Tucker. They have the resources and ambition to stay aggressive if they so choose, but based on the current roster, retaining the franchise pillar will be quite complicated.

The only responsible way to evaluate the Blue Jays-Okamoto agreement is to highlight both the incoming talent and the implications of his arrival. It's report card time!

The upside of bringing in Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto won its first pennant since 1993 and nearly dethroned the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers, and it largely did so by being relentless in the batter's box. John Schneider's group was a welcome blast from the past, relying on its bat-to-ball skills rather than home runs to manufacture offense.

Despite having only two everyday contributors with a .500-plus slugging percentage last season (George Springer and Daulton Varsho), the Blue Jays ranked third in OPS and fourth in runs scored. Their MLB-leading .265 batting average propelled them to the No. 1 seed, and it played exceptionally well in the playoffs. Kazuma Okamoto possesses the contact prowess to fit in seamlessly with his new team.

The 29-year-old batted a career-high .327 during the 2025 Nippon Professional Baseball campaign, while also posting 15 home runs , 49 RBIs, a .416 on-base percentage, .598 slugging percentage and 1.014 OPS in 251 at-bats. While it is obviously unclear how he will do against MLB pitching, Okamoto is the kind of balanced hitter that Toronto values.

He is patient at the plate, striking out less than 150 times in the last two years combined and recording a .361 OBP for his career. Fans should have little trouble envisioning the six-time All-Star in a Blue Jays uniform. He can help the squad maintain its offensive versatility moving forward.

Furthermore, Okamoto is fairly inexpensive compared to other high-profile international free agents. The organization can certainly stomach a $15 million annual average salary (having no opt-outs is a bit surprising, though). If the two-time Mitsui Golden Glove Award winner is as prepared as many believe, he could be a key contributor as soon as the 2026 postseason.

There is an important distinction to make when assessing this contract, however. Kazuma Okamoto is not just a complimentary piece to the existing core. He could be tasked with replacing one of Toronto's top guys.

The potential downside of Blue Jays signing Okamoto

Although the club's newest member can also play first and has some experience in the outfield, he is most accustomed to manning the hot corner. One can quickly realize the potential dilemma facing the Jays. If Okamoto slots in at third base, Addison Barger could then shift to right field and October dynamo Ernie Clement would occupy a middle infield spot alongside three-time Gold Glover Andres Gimenez.

Unless the front office trades one of those last three, there is not a clear pathway to a Bo Bichette return. Some fans might argue that it is smarter to sign Okamoto on a potential bargain rather than fork over a substantial amount of money for a defensively-challenged player who has an impactful yet non-elite .806 OPS through seven big-league seasons. Toronto did successfully navigate two playoff series without him, after all.

Replacing core members of a lineup is seldom easy, however. The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hits leader slashed .311/.357/.483/.840 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 44 doubles in 139 games. Following a miserable 2024, Bichette returned to being one of the more reliable offensive weapons in the league. In the four seasons in which he has played at least 135 games, the 27-year-old shortstop has exceeded a .290 batting average every time and notched at least 180 hits three times.

Okamoto could be a perfect addition to the Blue Jays, but Bichette is an established MLB difference-maker who already knows how to thrive in Toronto. The franchise cannot just assume that all the emerging contributors from 2025 will stay productive next season. The 36-year-old George Springer will also regress, presumably, perhaps by a considerable degree. Besides Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bichette is the most consistent bat the Blue Jays have at their disposal.

Final Grade

If there is a world in which Bo Bichette and Kazuma Okamoto both fill important roles on this squad, then I will retract my skepticism. But given that the Gojo, Japan native is now seemingly one of the obstacles standing in the way of a reunion, it is difficult to stamp an immaculate grade on this contract.

While I understand that the perception surrounding the Blue Jays' offseason could instantly change if they scoop up Kyle Tucker or another big free agent, I am a bit hesitant to crown the organization for this specific move. Okamoto does inspire plenty of optimism, however.

Grade: B