One of the hottest free agents still available this offseason in Major League Baseball is Bo Bichette. Bichette just had an excellent 2025 season for the Toronto Blue Jays, helping that club reach the World Series. While Toronto is working to re-sign him, there are several other teams interested.

It appears that there is a snag in the ongoing talks with Bichette, as teams aren't sure where he will be playing on the diamond.

“A lot of teams are interested in Bichette, but there seems to be a wide variation in what they're willing to pay a player who is viewed by many evaluators as a future second baseman, rather than a shortstop,” Buster Olney wrote for ESPN.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has stated he feels it is increasingly unlikely that the Blue Jays re-sign Bichette. Toronto is still involved in talks though, according to multiple reports. The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies are three other teams all involved in trying to sign him.

Bichette hit at a .311 batting average during the 2025 regular season.

Bo Bichette could be with a new MLB team in 2026

Article Continues Below

The signing of Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto with the Blue Jays makes things more complicated, for Bichette's possible future with that club. Okamoto is an infielder and that possibly takes a spot away from Bichette.

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers are also waiting in the wings, to see what happens with Bichette moving forward.

“Agents believe the Los Angeles Dodgers are hovering in the market, waiting for either (Kyle) Tucker or Bichette to fall to them on a shorter-term deal with a high average annual value closer to their price range, which is what happened with Freddie Freeman,” Olney added.

Bichette has spent his entire MLB career in Toronto. He hit 18 home runs and collected 94 RBIs during the 2025 regular season. The Blue Jays lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.