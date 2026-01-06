The Toronto Blue Jays have been working steadily this offseason to re-sign free agent infielder Bo Bichette. A new report from insider Ken Rosenthal seems to be throwing some cold water on the idea. Rosenthal says it is increasingly unlikely that Bichette re-signs with Toronto, per Foul Territory.

Ernie Clement would only be squeezed for playing time if the Blue Jays re-signed Bo Bichette, which @Ken_Rosenthal believes is increasingly unlikely. pic.twitter.com/tfbCYlpE9A — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

Rosenthal made the comments just a few days after Toronto signed Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto. Okamoto is an infielder who chose to sign with the Blue Jays over the Pittsburgh Pirates and some other teams.

Bichette played the 2025 season with Toronto, and helped lift the Blue Jays to a World Series appearance. A number of teams have been in talks with him this offseason, to get him on their respective rosters.

Bichette finished the 2025 regular season hitting at a .311 batting average, with 18 home runs. He also drove in 94 runs.

The Blue Jays have some new faces for 2026

Toronto nearly won the World Series in 2025. The Blue Jays lost a very brutal seven-game series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team's goal is to return to the Fall Classic in 2026.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays worked this offseason to sign some free agent help. The club nabbed starting pitcher Dylan Cease, as well as some other players. Then in arguably the best move of the team's offseason, Toronto was able to sign free agent Okamoto to a contract.

It remains to be seen if the team can re-sign Bichette. Bichette is getting interest from the Boston Red Sox, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies and other clubs. Toronto though hasn't given up on signing him, according to multiple reports.

There appears to be speculation amongst clubs regarding Bichette's future role on a team.

“A lot of teams are interested in Bichette, but there seems to be a wide variation in what they're willing to pay a player who is viewed by many evaluators as a future second baseman, rather than a shortstop,” Buster Olney wrote for ESPN.

Bichette has played his entire MLB career in Canada, with Toronto.