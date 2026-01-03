Kazuma Okamoto has been one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, as the Japanese third baseman is viewed as one of the next big stars for MLB. After rumors speculated which team might sign him, it appears the Toronto Blue Jays officially signed him to a new deal.

Reports indicate that the Okamoto and the Blue Jays are agreeing to a contract that brings him to Toronto, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The 29-year-old infielder will likely take over as the new starting third baseman for the club.

“BREAKING: Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN.”

Blue Jays should be loving this signing regardless of what the contract is. Okamoto has been one of the most consistent hitters in the NPB over the past 11 seasons. He also played a huge role in helping Japan clinch the 2023 World Baseball Classic over the USA, as his solo home run in that contest ended up being the deciding factor of the championship.

Newest Toronto Blue Jay Kazuma Okamoto batted .333 with a 1.278 OPS in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, including this solo homer against USA that was ultimately the deciding run in the championship game pic.twitter.com/JfmGbSsCLF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 3, 2026

Details of Kazuma Okamoto's contract have not yet been reported. However, that should be announced soon. But Okamoto is regarded as one of the best hitters in the NPB, as he's recorded 248 home runs and a .277/.361/.521 statline over 11 seasons. He is also a six-time All-Star.

So, the contract should be a significant one. Especially considering the Blue Jays are coming off a trip to the World Series, where they took the Los Angeles Dodgers to Game 7 before ultimately losing. Kazuma Okamoto is another big bat added to the lineup who should complement Vladimir Guerrero Jr. well.