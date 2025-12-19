After coming up just short in the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays have spent all offseason bolstering their roster. Amongst their additions was relief pitcher Tyler Rogers.

Signed to a three-year, $37 million contract, Rogers had plenty of reasons to go to Toronto. But when the Blue Jays gave him a call, the relief pitcher knew he couldn't turn down the opportunity, via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

“When the American League champs give you a phone call you perk up and get excited,” Rogers said.

The right-hander began the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants before being traded to the New York Mets at the deadline. Over 81 games total, Rogers put up a 1.98 ERA and a 48/7 K/BB ratio. His performance made him one of the more coveted relief pitchers available in free agency.

Now on the Blue Jays, Rogers seems likely to return to his setup role. But there's a chance Toronto gives him an opportunity to close. Jeff Hoffman, 2024's big-name relief pitcher addition, tied for the third-most blown saves in the league last season with seven. Rogers does only have 19 saves over his seven-year MLB but with plenty of experience and now the contract to match, he'll be a key contributor in Toronto's bullpen in 2026 and beyond.

Rogers' reaction to the Blue Jays' interest is a testament to where Toronto is as a franchise. They aren't planning to be one-and-done World Series contenders. Through Rogers and all of their offseason additions, the Blue Jays aren't looking to give up their seat at the postseason table.