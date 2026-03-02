Recently, the Toronto Blue Jays made headlines when it was announced that starting pitcher Max Scherzer would be back with the team for the 2026 season. Scherzer was with the team last year and pitched a solid game in Game 7 of the World Series, when the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in excruciating fashion.

Now, more information is coming to light on when Blue Jays fans can first expect to see the star in action.

“Max Scherzer is here at Blue Jays camp. Threw a side in full uniform today. Will throw again Wednesday. Could make his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Saturday,” reported Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet on X, formerly Twitter.

Scherzer proved that he still had some solid production left in the tank last season with the Blue Jays, starting 17 games and posting a 5-5 record in those contests. On the year, he recorded 82 strikeouts and a 5.19 ERA.

At the age of 41 (with his 42nd birthday coming up this season), it remains to be seen whether Scherzer can put up a similarly solid season in 2026, but Blue Jays fans will certainly be glad to have the future Hall of Famer back in action.

Meanwhile, it's been a mixed bag of an offseason overall for the Blue Jays, who watched star shortstop Bo Bichette walk out the door in free agency to join the New York Mets, but are still bringing back most of the core that led them to the doorstep of a championship last season.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Blue Jays handle the adversity of coming oh so close to a World Series victory last year, only to have it slip through their fingers, and how that toll might affect them this season.

In any case, the 2026 season is slated to get underway in late March.