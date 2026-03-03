Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in action for the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Monday after sitting out their last 15 games due to a calf injury.

His return, however, was not enough to help the Bucks against the Boston Celtics, as they absorbed a lopsided loss, 108-81. They suffered their straight loss and fell to 26-34.

In 25 minutes, Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting. He also had 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block, with coach Doc Rivers taking extra caution with the two-time MVP's playing time.

The 31-year-old forward admitted that he is trying to shake off the rust from his long layoff.

“I’m just trying to get back into rhythm. Not being able to play for six weeks, and the second time that I've actually played against contact was today. I feel like the more I'm in shape, the more I have my wind under me, the more I'll be able to help my team,” said Antetokounmpo in the video posted by ESPN.

“I think right now, I'm at a place where I'm trying to figure out myself. I'm figuring out how I can fit with the team.”

It was a curious remark from the former Finals MVP, as the Bucks have obviously built the roster around him. Antetokounmpo, however, acknowledged that he has not spent a lot of time on the floor with Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, and midseason additions Cam Thomas and Ousmane Dieng.

Antetokounmpo, who was at the center of trade rumors, has missed a career-high 29 games this season due to his calf injury.

As of writing, it is unclear if he will suit up in their next game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.