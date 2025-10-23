The Toronto Blue Jays are in the World Series for the first time since 1993, and they'll be going up against the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though the Dodgers may be the favorites, the Blue Jays believe they have what it takes to win the series, and Shane Bieber recently gave fans confidence that it could happen.

“It’s like an uncanny confidence in this group, win or lose,” Bieber said via MLB Network. “Even after some tough losses that I’ve been here for, these guys flush it like like nobody else, like no problem, and they come out the next day with an uncanny confidence that is hard to match, and it’s not fake. It’s real, and the way that we’re able to feed off of each other with that feeling and going into the game. We just feel like we’re never out of anything, so it’s been a pleasure to be a part of that.”

"There's an uncanny confidence in this group…" Shane Bieber joins #MLBCentral at Media Day to speak on what he's learned about the @BlueJays since arriving in Toronto.@Mastercard | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/hFI1QySQUK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 23, 2025

The Blue Jays have shown throughout the regular season and postseason that they will keep fighting, and it's a big reason why they've made it so far. Their ability to also have short memory has served them well, especially in the postseason.

Article Continues Below

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and the remainder of the hitting lineup will have a tall task, as they have to face Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Roki Sasaki.

Though it will be a battle, former MLB player Trevor Plouffe believes that the Blue Jays could have an advantage over the Dodgers.

“I think they have a mixture of a bunch of different good offensive attributes,” Plouffe said on the Baseball Today podcast with Chris Rose. “They have guys who are going to put the ball in play. We've known that all season long and that's been their M.O.”

The Blue Jays will have to come out aggressive in Game 1 if they want to set the tone for the rest of the series.