The Toronto Blue Jays were just one game away from winning the World Series. And now, a key hitter has officially been locked in for the 2026 season.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho and the Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year, $10.75 million contract to avoid arbitration, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. He is set to hit free agency following the 2026 season.

Varsho originally came to the Blue Jays via a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, he has fully entrenched himself as Toronto's centerfielder. His defense has been world class, earning a Gold Glove during the 2024 season.

Over his entire three-year career with the Blue Jays, which encompasses 365 games, Varsho has hit .221 with 58 home runs, 174 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. He's coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him hit .238 with 20 home runs, 55 RBIs and a pair of stolen bags.

Varsho has at least 18 home runs and 50 RBIs dating back to his final season with the Diamondbacks in 2022. The Blue Jays will want to see him get more consistent from a batting average perspective. But they'll gladly take around 20 long balls a year alongside elite centerfield defense.

Toronto has gone all-in after their World Series run. They've brought in pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce alongside third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. The Blue Jays remain tied to free agents such as Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker as well.

Figuring out Varsho's contract numbers may have been in given in Toronto's offseason plans. But now that it's taken care of, the Blue Jays can focus on improving their roster anyway they can.