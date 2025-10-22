Paul Molitor still remembers every roar, every swing, and every electric moment from the 1993 World Series. The Hall of Famer, who joined the Blue Jays that season after a long stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, became an instant legend in Toronto. As the Dodgers and Blue Jays prepare for this year’s World Series, Molitor reflected on the energy that once filled the Rogers Centre and how special that championship run felt.

"Can you imagine the atmosphere in Toronto if it gets back there for Game 6 or 7?" Paul Molitor relives the Blue Jays 1993 #WorldSeries run:#WANTITALL

The Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4–2 to claim their second straight World Series title. Blue Jays fans will never forget Paul Molitor's brilliance throughout that series. In Game 3, Molitor went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, setting the tone for Toronto’s offense. Game 4 became a wild slugfest, as the Blue Jays rallied from a 14–9 deficit in the eighth inning. Molitor, Tony Fernandez, Rickey Henderson, and Devon White all came through with clutch hits. It became one of the most chaotic comebacks in Fall Classic history.

The legacy of the Blue Jays' 1993 World Series triumph

Molitor’s heroics didn’t stop there. In Game 6, he opened the scoring with a triple in the first inning. Joe Carter followed with a sacrifice fly, and Roberto Alomar added an RBI single. Later, Molitor crushed a solo home run in the fifth to make it 5–1, paving the way for the unforgettable Carter walk-off that sealed the title. His all-around performance earned him the World Series MVP and cemented his place among baseball’s greats.

Now, as the Dodgers-Blue Jays showdown brings the Fall Classic back to Toronto, Molitor can’t help but imagine what the atmosphere would be like if the series stretches to a Game 6 or 7. “It’s gonna be phenomenal,” he said. “Not to downplay the Dodgers, but that ballpark is tremendously special. A 32-year wait makes it even more electric.”

Three decades later, Paul Molitor still embodies the spirit of a champion, and the hope that the Blue Jays might soon experience that same magic again. And with Toronto back on baseball’s biggest stage, could another legendary moment be waiting to be written?