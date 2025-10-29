The Toronto Blue Jays must have been very demoralized in the wake of losing an 18-inning marathon on a Freddie Freeman walk-off home run in Game 3 of their World Series clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nonetheless, in MLB, there is no time for anyone to lick any of their wounds. There is always a game tomorrow, and this was the case for the Blue Jays on Tuesday as they had an opportunity to even up the series once more. And behind a strong start from Shane Bieber, that's exactly what they did, taking a 6-2 win in Game 4.

Bieber has come quite a long way to make a start for the Blue Jays in the World Series. His quality on the mound cannot be questioned, but he's had some injury woes in the past, including a Tommy John surgery, which has given him quite the adversity to overcome.

Even then, Bieber managed to throw a gem in his first career World Series start, allowing just one earned run in 5.1 innings, throwing 81 pitches before turning things over to the Blue Jays bullpen, which allowed the Dodgers to score just one more run through the 3.2 innings that remained.

“Biggest start of my career. Obviously, coming off of Tommy John, feeling pretty good all things considered. Very grateful for the opportunity. This is a big team win. I would have loved to been able to get through a couple more innings just coming off of last night,” Bieber told Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. “Excited to celebrate with the guys and move on to tomorrow.”

It's not likely for Bieber to make another start in the World Series, but no one should be surprised if he makes an appearance off the bullpen in the latter games of what is shaping up to be a very memorable Fall Classic.

Shane Bieber is proving to be a key trade deadline get for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have to be thanking their lucky stars that the Cleveland Guardians did not foresee that they would make it into the postseason, as they managed to snag Bieber in the process. Bieber has made four starts in the postseason, and Toronto has won three out of those four, including Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.

The Blue Jays' starting pitching depth hasn't been the best this year, but Bieber is making sure that Toronto's faith in him is paying off in a huge way.