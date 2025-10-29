Game 4 of the World Series is in full swing.

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the scoring early on with a sacrifice fly from Kike Hernandez in the bottom of the second inning. Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber escaped a jam with a runner on first and third and only one out. Hernandez would score Max Muncy; however, Bieber would get the final out with a flyout. Hernadez made plays early on. He started the game by robbing Blue Jays left fielder Nathan Lukes of an at-bat by reaching over the stands for the out.

In the top of the third inning, Lukes singled with one out in the inning. On the very next at-bat, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed a two-run home run to left field off of starter Shohei Ohtani. The ball traveled 395 feet, and it gave the Jays a 2-1 advantage.

VLADDY CRUSHES A HR OFF OF SHOHEI OHTANI TO GIVE THE BLUE JAYS THE LEAD 💥 pic.twitter.com/HkZifIYuRB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

This Game 4 contest comes after an 18-inning affair on Monday night. Game 3 of the WS saw some history made as not only was it the longest World Series game of all time, but Ohtani reached base on all nine of his at-bats. In fact, before a strikeout in the third inning, Ohtani had reached base 11 consecutive times with a walk in the first inning. Don't worry, it was not an intentional walk.

The Jays are without George Springer in this game as he deals with an injury. He left Game 3 with this same injury and was unable to even DH tonight. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said during the game in an interview with Ken Rosenthal on FOX that he feels that Springer has a chance to return in this series at some point.

Ohtani remains in the game as a pitcher as the 4th inning is underway.