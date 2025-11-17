The Buffalo Bills (7-3) earned another notable home victory on Sunday, besting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44-32, but they still displayed the same flaw that plagued them in their shocking Week 11 loss versus the Miami Dolphins. Their defense cannot stop the run. The five-time defending AFC East champions allowed the Bucs to rush for over 200 yards, a glaring weakness that could limit their ceiling. Correcting it would likely be easier with Ed Oliver on the field.

Well, perhaps that scenario can come to fruition at some point this winter. The veteran defensive tackle suffered a torn biceps in an Oct. 26 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, but he has some good news to share following his recent surgery.

“All in all, I’m back moving, baby,” Oliver said while sporting a big scar, via The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald. He seemed to have no trouble moving his arm, giving fans another reason to smile on Monday afternoon.

Bills DT Ed Oliver shares on Instagram that “all in all, I’m back moving, baby,” after his biceps surgery: pic.twitter.com/VHdplr2YM5 — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) November 17, 2025

There is still no timetable for the 27-year-old's return, but the playoffs have been floated as a possibility. Although he is more valuable as a pass-rusher — three sacks and 11 total pressures in only three games this season — Oliver can also contribute on run defense. He has seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 10 stops. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft will not cure all of the Bills' defensive woes, but without him, their postseason trek could be far more taxing.

That is an unfair burden to put on Ed Oliver, however. He just needs to focus on his recovery and cheering on Buffalo from afar for now. Still, this is a big step in the right direction.