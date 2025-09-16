The Toronto Blue Jays are making a shocking move on Tuesday, releasing 23-year-old Orelvis Martinez. Martinez was once a prized prospect for the Blue Jays, but has had a tough time being able to figure things out.

Martinez has just three career at-bats with the Jays, but he did notch a hit last season. He did not have a great spring with the Jays, and his 2025 campaign went downhill. As a result, the Jays decided that designating him for assignment was the plan, which happened on the 11th. Five days later, he was officially released.

In Triple-A this season, Martinez had a line of .176/.288/.348, hitting 13 home runs and 32 RBIs. The 112 strikeouts in 336 ABs are also very costly. He averaged one K every three at-bats and could not get on base with any consistency. The hope is that he can bounce back with another ball club.

The Blue Jays are one of the best teams in the MLB. They are getting a massive injury update on Bo Bichette.

Article Continues Below

“Source: 2nd opinion on Bo Bichette’s left knee sprain has confirmed that the injury is (a) short-term and (b) expected to improve with rest and rehabilitation. It’s still possible that Bichette returns in time for the postseason; he last played on Sept. 6.”

The Jays need their star shortstop back. He has been a hitting machine all season long and always gives his teammates an opportunity to hit him home.

Toronto has been a clutch team all season. They recently completed their 45th come-from-behind win on the season, making franchise history for that feat. If the Jays can keep up their hot play late in games, then that will be deadly for opposing bullpens in the postseason. This team is very talented and has a shot to make serious noise in October.

The Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays meet shortly for Game 2 of a four-game series.