The Toronto Blue Jays made franchise history on Saturday, recording their 45th comeback victory of the 2025 season in a 5-4 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. The milestone surpasses the 1993 Blue Jays, who held the previous record with 44 comeback wins in a season, a year that ended with a World Series title.

A sellout crowd of 42,461 witnessed the latest rally, which came after Toronto trailed from the opening inning until the bottom of the ninth. Down 4-2 entering their final frame, the Blue Jays pieced together a dramatic three-run surge. Daulton Varsho opened the inning with a bunt single and advanced to second on pitcher Keegan Akin’s throwing error. Ernie Clement followed with a single, and pinch-hitter Joey Loperfido drove in Varsho with another base hit. Andres Gimenez then tied the game with a single of his own.

George Springer reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases, setting the stage for Alejandro Kirk. Battling through a 0-for-19 skid entering the day, Kirk lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Loperfido for the decisive run. It was Kirk’s first RBI since September 1 and Toronto’s major league-leading 45th comeback of the year.

The Orioles had looked in control for most of the afternoon. Rookie Coby Mayo’s solo homer off Braydon Fisher in the top of the ninth extended Baltimore’s lead to 4-2, seemingly putting the game out of reach. That hit was Mayo’s eighth of the season. Earlier, Gunnar Henderson’s first-inning RBI double and a run-scoring groundout gave Baltimore an early 2-0 cushion.

On the mound, Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano was sharp, limiting Toronto to four hits over six innings. He induced two double plays and struck out four, even after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit him on the left foot with a 113 mph line drive in the first inning. Sugano had also been hit in the foot during his previous start against the Dodgers, but managed to pitch through it again. His lone mistake Saturday was surrendering Addison Barger’s 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning that cut the deficit to 2-1.

For Toronto, veteran Max Scherzer overcame a rough first inning to settle in. After allowing two runs in the opening frame, the 41-year-old retired 15 of the next 18 batters, finishing with five innings pitched, two runs allowed on four hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 91 pitches. His fastball topped at 95.2 mph and averaged 93.9.

Toronto’s bullpen held just enough. Tommy Nance and Eric Lauer each tossed scoreless frames before Seranthony Dominguez allowed a run in the eighth. Fisher (6-0) earned the win despite giving up Mayo’s ninth-inning homer. For Baltimore, Yennier Cano (3-7) took the loss and blew his fifth save of the season.

The victory lifted the Blue Jays to 86-62 overall and 49-25 at home, maintaining at least a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East.