The Toronto Blue Jays have been leading the American League East since June and they have an excellent chance to own the division title before the end of the season.

Once that goal is accomplished, Blue Jays manager John Schneider will have his mind set on helping his team succeed in the playoffs. The Blue Jays can put together a powerful lineup that is capable of outscoring opponents. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero may be the best and most dependable bat in Schneider's lineup. However, he can't do it by himself.

The Blue Jays need at least three other players who can deliver big hits and clutch plays if they are going to be successful in the playoffs.

One of those players is veteran George Springer. He has been a sensational postseason player in his career with the Houston Astros and one of the reasons the Blue Jays brought him into the fold prior to the 2021 season was his outstanding postseason hitting and leadership. Springer homered 19 times and drove in 38 runs when the Astros competed in the playoffs and World Series

He has been to the playoffs twice with the Blue Jays and they were eliminated in the Wild Card round both times. He has not homered or driven in a run in the postseason for Toronto

Springer has been a dynamic hitter this season with 28 home runs and 73 RBI while slashing .297/..391/.544. Springer has been an excellent clutch hitter as he goes to the plate with an idea of how to attack when the Blue Jays need a big hit.

Guerrero is a power threat every time he comes to the plate

While Springer has the team lead in home runs, opposing pitchers have to fear Guerrero every time he comes to the plate. Guerrero has the tendency to threaten the scoreboard in nearly every clutch situation.

The first baseman is slashing.301/.393/.494 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI. He also excels with his plate discipline, racking up 76 bases on balls this season. Guerrero needs to be the anchor of the Blue Jays lineup in the postseason.

After Springer and Guerrero, another key for the Blue Jays is shortstop Bo Bichette. He is currently out with a knee injury, but it is not expected that he will miss a significant length of time.

Bichette is one of the best hitters in the American League and he is having an excellent year at the plate. He is slashing .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI. Bichette needs to keep up his production in the postseason and show that he will make contact when he comes up in clutch situations.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk is another key factor for the Blue Jays. He may not look like a major league player because he is short and squatty, but Kirk is one of the most dangerous hitters in the American League when the game is on the line.

Kirk is slashing .289/.357/.418 with 12 home runs and 65 RBI. He also has 45 walks to his credit, and he has shown he is one of the toughest outs when the game reaches the late stages.

He excels at fouling off tough pitches and extending at bats. In addition to frustrating opposing pitchers, Kirk provides the Blue Jays with a boatload of confidence because he is an outstanding professional hitter.

If Guerrero can lead the way in the playoffs and he gets solid support from Springer, Bichette and Kirk, the Blue Jays could be a significant threat to reach the World Series.