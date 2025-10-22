The Toronto Blue Jays have won the American League pennant, returning to the World Series after a 32-year drought. They beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of the ALCS to finally win the pennant. The Blue Jays have a date with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. These bold predictions will have to come true for the Jays to upset the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

The Blue Jays won the American League East with 94 victories, earning a bye to the ALDS. There, they smoked the New York Yankees in the first two games, taking Game 4 in The Bronx to send the Bombers packing. After a few days off, awaiting their opponents, they were crushed in the first two games at home against the Mariners. But they won four of the last five to take the series and win the pennant.

The Blue Jays will need a lot of epic October performances to beat the Dodgers. These predictions are bold, but Toronto will need them to beat the high-flying Dodgers.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr hits three more homers

The Blue Jays have a superstar under contract for the next 14 years in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This season started with a lot of questions around the organization, as he was not under contract beyond the 2025 season. But with the face of the franchise under contract and dominating October, the future is bright in Toronto. He will prove that even more with three World Series home runs.

Guerrero was sensational against the Yankees, slugging three homers and adding six singles in the four-game series. After a sluggish two games to start the ALCS, he bombed three more homers in the final five games. The Dodgers' pitching is a different animal, but Guerrero is locked in right now.

This could be the beginning of an epic October career for Guerrero. Blue Jays fans will be able to celebrate a lot of homers, and they hope many in the fall, throughout Guerrero's career.

The Blue Jays get another great start from Trey Yesavage

Every October, there are heroes like Guerrero that fans could have seen coming. But what makes playoff baseball so great is the heroes like Trey Yesavage, who even die-hard fans may not have heard of before October. His dominant start against the Yankees put his name on the map, and his Game 6 start in the ALCS solidified him as a great starter for this World Series run. In Game 1, Yesavage will do it again.

Yesavage is the most recent Blue Jays starter to feature an epic splitter. Kevin Gausman may have the best version of that pitch in the world, and now Yesavage can learn from the best. None of the Milwaukee Brewers' starters featured a splitter in the NLCS, so it will be a new pitch for the Dodgers' offense to try and hit. Usually, that is not much of a problem for LA. But Yesavage has already shut down two amazing offenses already this October.

Nothing is official, but based on rest, Yesavage would get the ball in Games 1 and 5 against Blake Snell.

Bo Bichette returns with offensive firepower

Shortly after the Blue Jays clinched Game 7, shortstop Bo Bichette told reporters that he would be ready to go for the World Series. He has not played since September 6, when he ran into Yankees catcher Austin Wells during a play at the plate. His shortstop defense may not be up to par with the lack of rehab assignment, but the offense needs to show up.

Bichette hit .311 this season, a stark improvement from his horrendous .225 mark in 2024. He has been one of the top contact hitters in the league throughout his career, something the entire Blue Jays roster has done perfectly in October. He will slot into the middle of the lineup and continue to slap the ball around in the World Series.