There are no two greater words in North American professional sports than “Game 7”. But for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, the anxiety levels are just about to go through the roof, with the former forcing a decisive seventh game after taking a 6-2 win on Sunday night in Game 6 of their ALCS clash against the latter.

It's an incredible show of mettle for the Blue Jays to be able to force a Game 7, with rookie starter Trey Yesavage stepping up and quieting a Mariners offense that seems to get every necessary hit for them to win. But the Blue Jays offense needed to do its part to support their pitching corps as well, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. backing up his team's efforts by hitting a solo shot in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 5-0.

Guerrero, who is proving to be a big-time player considering that he's now the all-time record holder for the Blue Jays in terms of home runs in a single postseason run, vowed that he will at least have one more heroic game left in him.

“I’m going to give all I have for the city. I’m going to give all I have for the fans,” Guerrero told Hazel Mae of Sportsnet following the Blue Jays' Game 6 victory.

There has been quite the big turnaround for the Blue Jays within this year; it wasn't even a foregone conclusion that Guerrero would be staying with the team past the 2025 season considering how fraught contract negotiations between the two sides seemed to be.

But now, with the Blue Jays taking care of Guerrero like he's their franchise cornerstone, the 26-year-old slugger is giving back with some of the best baseball of his life. Now, Toronto needs him to be a hero one more time so they can return to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Blue Jays' unsung heroes come alive in Game 6 win over Mariners

Guerrero is expected to carry the team to great heights, and Yesavage is drawing plenty of headlines for his heroics on the mound in Game 6. But it was the more unsung heroes for Toronto that stepped up and proved to be the difference-makers.

It was Addison Barger who essentially broke the game wide open for the Blue Jays with a two-run home run off of Logan Gilbert, and he was the one who got the scoring started for Toronto as well when he drove in Daulton Varsho with a single.

Could Barger be the next Blue Jays postseason cult hero? He certainly will be especially if the Blue Jays end up advancing to the World Series.