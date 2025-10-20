The Toronto Blue Jays watched Vladmir Guerrero Jr. blast into franchise history Sunday. And with his team facing elimination in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) versus the Seattle Mariners.

Fans inside Rogers Centre rose to their feet as “Vlad Jr.” sent this baseball over the left field wall.

VLAD GUERRERO JR. MAKES IT 5-0 FOR THE BLUE JAYS WITH A HOME RUN 😤pic.twitter.com/Q5Hoyy8Wu4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Guerrero Jr. faced a 93 mph pitch before sending the baseball 384 feet into the outfield. He hit Blue Jays history in the process, per ESPN baseball reporter Sarah Langs.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr now has six home runs this postseason, two more than anyone else in a single postseason in Blue Jays history,” Langs posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network added how Guerrero Jr. now is tied with Jose Bautista and Joe Carter in team lore.

Vladmir Guerrero Jr. dominating for Blue Jays in ALCS vs. Mariners

Guerrero Jr. has achieved history that even past franchise legends Dave Winfield and Roberto Alomar never hit during their run in the MLB Playoffs.

He's a big reason why Toronto has stayed in the ALCS even after going down 2-0.

Guerrero Jr. smacked two previous homers in the same series — arriving in games three and four. He ripped four hits in Game 3 — helping the Blue Jays avoid getting swept by the Mariners. The Game 4 HR blast traveled 359-feet in front of Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park.

He's putting together some astonishing playoff stats that has Toronto fans envisioning a long-awaited return to the World Series. The Blue Jays haven't won the American League pennant since the 1993 season, which was also their last WS title.

Toronto rolled to an early 5-0 lead before Seattle cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth.