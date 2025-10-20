The Toronto Blue Jays entered Game 6 of their ALCS clash against the Seattle Mariners with their backs against the wall, and the fate of their season rested on the arm of Trey Yesavage, who, despite showing that he's up for the moment, endured a rough start against the Mariners in Game 2. Nonetheless, the Blue Jays were at home and their supportive fanbase helped buoy them to a 6-2 victory — sending the series to a decisive seventh game tomorrow night at 8:08 PM E.T.

Yesavage deserves plenty of credit for shutting down an explosive Mariners lineup that has seemed to get every hit when they need to. He got himself out of a few jams, including a bases-loaded situation in the top of the third inning with the Blue Jays just holding on to a slim 2-0 advantage.

The rookie got out of that jam by inducing a double-play out of AL MVP favorite Cal Raleigh, and this was just the first of three consecutive innings in which he ended the inning by getting the Mariners hitter to ground into a double play.

Now, heading into Game 7, Blue Jays fans are extremely hyped up — with fans on social media expressing the entire spectrum of emotions following their all-important Game 6 victory.

“That was such a fun game! Trey Yesavage dealt again. He is a legit star in the making. The defence came through at some pretty big moments in the game and Vladdy with another home run. Let’s do it again tomorrow night!” X user @MichaelPagani wrote.

“In my time of being a Toronto sports fan, I've only seen four game 7 wins. Please make it five tomorrow,” @charliefrom6 added.

“That game was an absolute masterclass for the BlueJays. Let’s go to the freaking World Series!!!” @THEREALMACDON furthered.

“Schneider earned this win! Actually called the right pitchers! Go Jays!” @Michell74563795 expressed.

Trey Yesavage gets his flowers from Blue Jays fans for season-saving start

Mounting a deep postseason run always makes heroes out of the unlikeliest of sources, and Yesavage, as talented as he is, was not expected to contribute this quickly to the Blue Jays' World Series hopes. But even at 22 years of age, Yesavage displayed the composure of a 10-year veteran, allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings of work which was good enough to give Toronto the win.

“WOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOO Yasavage was a BEAST only his SIXTH career start that’s INSANE,” @BeLEAFingWithJB wrote.

“Yesavage the 🐐,” @zubic_eth added.

“Very special pitcher. Will enjoy watching Yesavage pitch for years to come!” @ForceofNature99 furthered.