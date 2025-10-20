The Toronto Blue Jays are fighting for their playoff lives against the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 of the ALCS. They struck early with a two-run second inning from the bottom of their lineup. Addison Barger knocked in the first Blue Jays run, and then came up in the third inning and launched a massive two-run homer.

ADDISON BARGER WITH A 2-RUN HOME RUN FOR THE BLUE JAYS 😱 Toronto leads 4-0 now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iniFYxotFS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

With two outs in the inning, Ernie Clement hit a triple off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Barger followed up by taking one strike and then firing the next one into the crowd. After disappointing performances to start the series in Toronto, the Blue Jays gave their home fans a lot to cheer about early on.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the fifth with a Vladimir Guerrero Jr solo homer. That gave them a 5-0 lead in the must-win game. Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage was sensational, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing just two runs. He struggled the first time around against the Mariners, but bounced back with a massive start under the brightest lights.

Barger played 135 games in the regular season after starting the year in AAA. Spending time at both third base and right field, he posted a solid .756 OPS and was a key to the Blue Jays' division title. The postseason has been kind to the youngster, with a .726 OPS coming into Game 6. That number will certainly be going up after these big hits.

The Blue Jays will rely on him for the remainder of their playoff run, as Anthony Santander is out for the year with an injury. They leaned on the Washington native during the regular season. Now, it may be Barger who delivers the final blow to his hometown team if they survive to Game 7.

The Blue Jays need to finish off Sunday's win and win on Monday at home to make the World Series.