The New York Giants became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention after falling to 2-10 on the season with Week 12’s overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. But Jameis Winston put on a show, leading the Giants’ offense to its first 517-yard game in six years.

It’s unfortunate that New York doesn’t have a Thanksgiving Day game this year as Winston would undoubtedly make the holiday that much more memorable. But the veteran QB did share his favorite Thanksgiving dishes. And no, Winston isn’t settling for stuffing or cranberry sauce.

“My wife, man, she makes some kale collard greens. Her family’s from New Orleans so she makes a nice Creole dressing. It’s unbelievable. One of her cousins, her auntie, she always ships us some gumbo for us to start off the day with some gumbo. So, man, it’s a beautiful thing,” Winston explained, per SNY Giants Videos.

As for the main course? The Giants QB relied on a former teammate for the assist. “Taysom Hill put me on this turkey. I’m typically a ham person, but Taysom Hill put me on this Uncle Ray’s turkey. They ship this turkey right to your door, you pop that thing in the oven and I’m talking about, it is succulent. That thing is juicy, it’s spicy, oh my gosh, it’s amazing.”

Are you not entertained, Giants fans?

Imagine being rich and famous enough to have food shipped to your door? And then all he had to do was cook it in an oven? Incredible. Taysom Hill really is a jack of all trades.

Anyway, Winston earned his Creole-style collard greens, gumbo and Uncle Ray’s uncooked turkey delivery this year. The former first overall pick balled out against a tough Lions defense in Week 12.

In addition to throwing for 366 yards and two scores (and, of course, an interception) Winston caught a touchdown against Detroit. The irrepressible QB made the play of the game, working back to Gunner Olszewski’s pass and shaking a defender before breaking a tackle for a 33-yard receiving TD. The score put the Giants up by 10 in the fourth quarter.

JAMEIS WINSTON JUST CAUGHT A TOUCHDOWN YES YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY PLAY OF THE FREAKING YEAR pic.twitter.com/hKa2y8TZvG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 23, 2025

Naturally, New York couldn’t hold the lead. The Giants tied an NFL record by blowing a double-digit lead for the fifth time this season. The team is just 2-5 when leading by 10 or more points in 2025.