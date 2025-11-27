The Los Angeles Rams look to get their ducks in a row with reinforcements returning for the NFC faceoff with the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, as head coach Sean McVay expects wide receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to return from injured reserve. Both players have been cleared to participate after extended absences due to injury.

Out since Week 9 with a hamstring injury, Atwell has played six games this season, recording four catches for 164 yards, including an 88-yard game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon suffered a left scapula injury in Week 2 and faced a 12-week absence, but is now ahead of schedule following medical evaluations and training. The veteran cornerback has appeared in two games this season, tallying three tackles and one pass defended.

Los Angeles also made additional roster adjustments on Wednesday. The team placed cornerback Roger McCreary, acquired midseason from the Tennessee Titans, on injured reserve with a groin injury after playing only one defensive snap in last Sunday’s victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To fill the void, the Rams claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. A 2022 sixth-round pick of Los Angeles, Kendrick previously started 18 games across 2022–2023 and is versatile enough to play both inside and outside in the secondary.

On offense, the team signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad to supplement a group already featuring Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, and rookie Terrance Ferguson. Vannett’s addition comes as Tyler Higbee continues to miss action with an ankle injury likely to keep him out for at least three more games. The Rams have increasingly utilized multi–tight end formations, making depth at the position important.

Outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) and safety Kamren Kinchens (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday but are likely to play. Offensive lineman David Quessenberry also missed practice due to a groin issue. Meanwhile, Xavier Smith returned as a full participant in his recovery from a Week 11 concussion, and Konata Mumpfield practiced in a limited manner because of a calf injury.

Los Angeles (9–2) will face Carolina (6–6) in Charlotte at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.