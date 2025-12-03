Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton has been ramping up his activities in scrimmages and practices behind the scenes to make his season debut at the start of December. Now, it appears as if Melton will get the chance to do so over a year after suffering a partially torn left ACL last season.

Melton, who has missed the first 22 games of the Warriors' season as he continued to rehab his ACL injury, is off the injury report and is expected to make his season debut on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The last update the Warriors provided on Melton came on Nov. 29, as the team revealed that he was expected to be given the full green light and return to the court during their upcoming three-game road trip.

Now, it's become clear that Melton will be playing on Thursday in Philadelphia after being taken off the injury report.

It is a coincidence that Melton will make his big return for the Warriors against the Sixers, especially since he spent two seasons in Philadelphia as a key member of the 76ers before signing with the Warriors in 2024.

Before suffering his ACL injury last season, Melton averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range. His 3-and-D abilities on the wing are what present immediate value to the Warriors.

While Melton's return is definitely a positive for the Warriors, superstar point guard Stephen Curry remains sidelined and will miss the team's upcoming three-game road trip beginning on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Curry suffered a left quad contusion on Nov. 26 against the Houston Rockets and has missed each of the last two games for the Dubs. This is not a major injury, but the Warriors are being cautious and will wait to return home before having their star take the court once more.

With Melton entering Steve Kerr's rotation, it will be interesting to see who will ultimately lose minutes. Pat Spencer, Gary Payton II, Will Richard, and newly added Seth Curry will all be competing for minutes with Melton off the bench.