Vladimir Guerrero Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The injury took place during the middle of the game. Guerrero felt tightness in his left hamstring. This resulted in him leaving the game, as the team announced the injury as the reason for his departure.

“UPDATE: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from tonight’s game with left hamstring tightness,” the team said.

Guerrero sees his night come to a close after going 0-for-2 in his at-bats with an RBI. He got an RBI groundout in the third inning off of Pirates ace Paul Skenes, which tied the contest at 1-1.

More Toronto Blue Jays News
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander (25) reacts to teammates comments after making a running catch against Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander to rejoin Toronto on the road for Marlins seriesJosh Davis ·
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Shane Bieber gets major update on Blue Jays debutRussell Steinberg ·
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) takes batting practice before a game against the Chicago Cubs
Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes Michael Jordan admissionGuillermo Guajardo ·
Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Myles Straw (3) celebrates the win with left fielder Davis Schneider (36) against the Texas Rangers at the end of the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays OFs combine for unreal feat not seen before in MLB historyZachary Howell ·
Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Myles Straw (3) celebrates the win with left fielder Davis Schneider (36) against the Texas Rangers at the end of the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
Myles Straw gets real about Blue Jays experience after 73rd winZachary Howell ·
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) hits a single in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Blue Jays make roster move as George Springer returnsJoey Mistretta ·