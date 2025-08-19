Vladimir Guerrero Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The injury took place during the middle of the game. Guerrero felt tightness in his left hamstring. This resulted in him leaving the game, as the team announced the injury as the reason for his departure.

“UPDATE: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from tonight’s game with left hamstring tightness,” the team said.

Guerrero sees his night come to a close after going 0-for-2 in his at-bats with an RBI. He got an RBI groundout in the third inning off of Pirates ace Paul Skenes, which tied the contest at 1-1.