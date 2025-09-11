The Washington Nationals’ four-game win streak ended when the Miami Marlins took Wednesday’s matchup 8-3. Washington fell one game short of a season-high five straight victories. But there’s still reason to celebrate as Daylen Lile added his name to the franchise record book.

Lile hit his ninth triple of the season against the Marlins. That ties him with Bryce Harper for the most triples by a rookie in team history, per Nationals Communications. Lile now has four triples in the last six games and five three-baggers so far in September.

The former second-round draft pick made his major league debut for the Nationals in May. He hit his first MLB home run in June but struggled when first getting called up. However, Lile has settled in for a strong rookie campaign.

Daylen Lile is coming for Bryce Harper's triples record

On the season the 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .286/.330/.459 with 29 RBI and 42 runs scored. But he’s been red-hot in September. Lile entered Wednesday’s game against the Marlins slashing .424/.457/.879 in his last eight games. Then he went 2-4 with an RBI and run scored in Wednesday’s losing effort, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

And Lile recorded his record-tying ninth triple in just 75 games. Harper originally set the mark in 139 games at the age of 19.

Of course, Harper received Rookie of the Year honors in his 2012 debut. And he would go on to win his first NL MVP Award in his age-22 season. But Lile now joins him with the most triples in franchise history. Although, that history only dates back to 2005.

James Wood is also enjoying a strong age-22 season. Wood joined an exclusive group this month by recording his 27th home run, 76th walk and 15th stolen base of the year. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout are the only other players in baseball history to reach those heights at 22 or younger.

After losing eight straight games, Washington has heated up. The team has won seven of its last nine games and five of its last six matchups against Miami.

While the Nationals have some exciting pieces that could lead to a bright future, they’ve long been out of the playoff picture. With Wednesday’s loss, Washington is 25 games under .500 and 15.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.