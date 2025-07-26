The New York Yankees (56-48) have incurred significant damage to their vessel in the last few weeks, ceding control of the American League East to the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays. And the conditions are about to become even more treacherous, as captain Aaron Judge requires a 10-day stint on the injured list after suffering a right flexor strain in a game against the Blue Jays earlier this week.

Fans desperately hope this already beleaguered ballclub can make it safely to port during the future Hall of Famer's absence. Such a voyage cannot be completed unless the squad's other accomplished veterans shoulder this big burden. Giancarlo Stanton understands what is expected of him and the rest of the Yankees' core contributors.

“We're going to have to figure it out,” the 35-year-old slugger said after going 2-for-5 with a home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. “Everyone's going to have to step up and be able to weather the storm until he's back.”

Giancarlo Stanton discusses the importance of always being ready and to put in the work for your team to be in the best position to win. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/ySHj6U2487 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

A key part of that “step up” process may entail Stanton returning to the outfield for the first time since 2023. Judge is expected to spend time at designated hitter while he builds up the strength in his throwing elbow, so the 2024 AL Championship Series MVP will probably have to dust his glove off. Stanton publicly declared that he will do whatever is best for the team during this heightened adversity.

Of course, the biggest place where the Panorama City, California native can provide an impact is in the batter's box. He now has seven homers and 21 RBIs in 27 games this season, displaying impressive form since returning from tennis elbow (both elbows). His health is even more critical with Aaron Judge sidelined for the upcoming stretch of games. Though, Stanton is definitely not the only one who has to carry extra responsibilities in the coming days.

Can the Yankees get by without No. 99?

Including Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees have three former MVPs who are tasked with filling Judge's void. Cody Bellinger is already bombarding the baseball this summer. Following a torrid July, the 2020 World Series champion is batting .284 with 19 home runs and a .511 slugging percentage. Fellow offseason addition Paul Goldschmidt is not showcasing much power, but he is still offering undeniable value with his .287 batting average and 23 doubles.

Apart from this decorated trio, Boone must trust guys like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham to continue producing at the plate. If these players can stay sharp offensively, then the lineup could potentially survive Judge's temporary vacancy. Overcoming incessant fielding woes might be a far more arduous challenge.

Sloppy defense has severely hampered the Yankees, which is why general manager Brian Cashman acquired former Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon six days before the MLB trade deadline. This team needs an urgent identity shift. Navigating such an obstacle in the second half of the season is hard enough, but without the reigning MVP, it is downright daunting.

Although New York still occupies the top Wild Card slot, the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays are all close behind. If the Yankees do not heed Giancarlo Stanton's words over the next 10 Judge-less games, then they could possibly find themselves at the bottom of that pile.

The defending AL champions cannot afford to jump ahead, though. They must try to salvage this current series against the Phillies. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.