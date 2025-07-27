The Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh may have suffered a devastating setback after suffering a suspected torn ACL during a training camp session on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He injured his knee during a special teams drill and required assistance to leave the field, as he was unable to put weight on his left leg. The team will confirm the severity of the injury after further testing, but early signs suggest he tore his ACL, an injury that would likely sideline him for the entire 2025 season.

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia, was heading into his third NFL season. After a knee sprain in the 2023 preseason landed him on injured reserve, McIntosh returned in Week 12 but played primarily on special teams.

He appeared in all 17 games in 2024, logging 31 carries for 172 rushing yards and catching one touchdown pass, his only NFL score to date. He also contributed on special teams with six kickoff returns for 152 yards, averaging 25.5 yards per return.

With Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet firmly occupying the top two spots on the running back depth chart, the Seahawks expected McIntosh to reprise his role as the RB3 in 2025.

McIntosh's injury opens the door for seventh-round rookie Damien Martinez, a former Miami standout, to step up in training camp and potentially secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Martinez now competes primarily with undrafted backs George Holani (signed in 2024) and Jacardia Wright.

The Seahawks’ running back group has battled frequent injuries in recent years. Walker has missed time each of the past two seasons, and former Seattle backs like Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny saw their careers derailed by similar issues.

If McIntosh’s torn ACL is confirmed, it would be another unfortunate blow to a position group that’s struggled to stay healthy.

McIntosh was also looking to make a bigger offensive impact this year. He had a breakout senior season at Georgia in 2022, rushing for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 carries, while also adding 505 receiving yards and two scores on 43 receptions.