It may be early in the very young 2025 MLB season, but that doesn't mean that tempers aren't flaring and competitive juices are at an all-time high. That was on full display on Wednesday nigth during a National League clash between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen stepped to the plate for a high-leverage at-bat against Nationals reliever Jorge Lopez. With runners on first and second and two outs, McCutchen had a chance to extend a 2-0 Pirates lead. Lopez was desperately trying to salvage the inning, but he may have also had other ideas.

With the count stuck at 1-1, Lopez fired a fastball right at McCutchen's head before the veteran ducked out of the way.

THE BENCHES HAVE CLEARED 😳 Jorge Lopez was ejected from the game after throwing a pitch near Andrew McCutchen's head. pic.twitter.com/XhbYTgiQ3I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2025

At first, it didn't seem like the altercation would amount to much, but after a couple of seconds the two started barking at each other. Immediately, the benches and bullpens cleared and the two sides continued jawing back and forth at each other. While all that was going on, the umpires got together and elected to eject Lopez from the game to prevent the situation being escalated any further.

Lopez was replaced by Eduardo Salazar, who gave up a walk to McCutchen. Immediately after that, some would say a little karma came back to haunt the Nationals. Oneil Cruz crushed a grand slam to blow the game open and allow the Pirates to coast to a 6-1 win.

Throwing at McCutchen, one of the most beloved and recognizable players in the history of the Pirates franchise, was sure to start a scuffle. Lopez paid for it with an early trip to the showers, McCutchen dodged the pitch and the Pirates came out with the win, so no harm was done for the Bucs in the end.

The Pirates have been struggling a bit this season, but this win gets them to 7-12 on the season and gives them a 2-1 lead in the four-game set against the Nationals before the two teams wrap it up on Thursday afternoon.