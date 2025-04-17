MLB announced that Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez has been suspended for three games for intentionally throwing at Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Lopez is appealing the suspension, while Nationals manager Dave Martinez has also been suspended for one game for Thursday's game against the Pirates, according to Nightengale.

The incident took place in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs in Wednesday's 6-1 Pirates win over the Nationals. Lopez delivered a 1-1 pitch that was up and in on McCutchen. It did not hit the batter, but he fell to the ground while avoiding the pitch. The benches eventually cleared, and Lopez was eventually ejected from the game.

Pirates and Nationals clear the benches after Jorge Lopez throws a pitch near Andrew McCutchen's head. Lopez was ejected. Oneil Cruz had to hold back Tommy Pham pic.twitter.com/ZOZxmkxTLi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

