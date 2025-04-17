MLB announced that Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez has been suspended for three games for intentionally throwing at Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Lopez is appealing the suspension, while Nationals manager Dave Martinez has also been suspended for one game for Thursday's game against the Pirates, according to Nightengale.

The incident took place in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs in Wednesday's 6-1 Pirates win over the Nationals. Lopez delivered a 1-1 pitch that was up and in on McCutchen. It did not hit the batter, but he fell to the ground while avoiding the pitch. The benches eventually cleared, and Lopez was eventually ejected from the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) yells at Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jorge Lopez (not pictured) after being brushed back by a high pitch during the seventh inning at PNC Park.
Jorge López’s dangerous pitch at Andrew McCutchen sparks Pirates-Nationals clash
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jorge Lopez (21) is restrained by catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) as Lopez has words with Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen (not pictured) during the seventh inning at PNC Park.
Nationals’ Jorge Lopez clears the benches with throw at Andrew McCutchen’s head
More to come on this story.