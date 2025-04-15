The Pirates exploded for their best offensive performance of the season Monday night, rolling past the Nationals 10-3 at PNC Park behind a sharp outing from last year's NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes. But what had the clubhouse buzzing wasn’t just the win — it was Andrew McCutchen’s new necklace, which some players joked might've sparked the offensive surge.

Skenes commented on McCutchen’s impact for the Pirates after the game stating, “That’s the blueprint. How a city can embrace you is pretty dang cool. … Looking at him and seeing the legacy he has, the way the city embraces him, it’s pretty inspiring.”

Andrew McCutchen's status was uncertain for the Pittsburgh Pirates' series opener against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. He missed Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, his third absence in seven games. Hitting .257 with a .400 slugging percentage this season, McCutchen appears to be moving into a part-time role as the Pirates ended their three-game losing streak against the Nationals.

Andrew McCutchen's necklaces for the Pirates

McCutchen contacted his friends at Phiten, makers of baseball-style rope necklaces, and asked for a shipment in black and gold. He distributed them to the team before the game, and 10 runs later, the Pirates ended their three-game losing streak.

Paul Skenes rebounded from the roughest outing of his young career, and he and catcher Henry Davis made history in the process. The duo became the first pitcher-catcher battery in MLB history made up of former No. 1 overall draft picks. Skenes, selected first in 2023, gave up just two runs — one earned — and struck out six over six strong innings to help snap the Pirates' three-game skid.

The Pirates (6-11) jumped to an early lead when Ke'Bryan Hayes singled in Andrew McCutchen in the first inning. Two innings later, Bryan Reynolds drove in an RBI single following an Oneil Cruz double, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Paul Skenes bouncing back

The 22-year-old Skenes, who struggled with a career-worst five runs allowed in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last week had little trouble against the Nationals. His only real challenge came from Pittsburgh's defense, including his own. Skenes committed two errors on errant pickoff attempts, the second of which allowed an unearned run in the sixth inning.

By then, the Pirates had surged to a comfortable lead, a refreshing change after a rough start to the season filled with mistakes both on and off the field. Oneil Cruz sparked the offense with two hits and two runs scored while batting leadoff.

Enmanuel Valdez and Ke'Bryan Hayes each knocked in three runs, and Bryan Reynolds drove in two. Andrew McCutchen added a hit and made a remarkable sliding grab in right field, diving to the PNC Park turf to rob Keibert Ruiz of a hit in the sixth inning.

The Pirates erupted for three runs in the fifth, including a two-run single from Valdez. 10 runs is a season-high for the Pirates as they entered Monday ranked 25th in the majors for runs scored.

The series continues Tuesday as the Nationals’ Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.63 ERA) takes on the Pirates’ Mitch Keller.