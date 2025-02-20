The Washington Nationals are reportedly in agreement with reliever Lucas Sims on a $3 million contract for the 2025 MLB season, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Sims has pitched at the MLB level since 2017, previously spending time with the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

Nationals land reliever Lucas Sims before 2025 MLB season

Sims made his big league debut during the '17 campaign with Atlanta. At the time, he served in a versatile role, pitching in 14 total games while starting 10 contests. He has since worked as a full-time reliever for the most part. Sims has started just four games in his career since 2017.

He joined Cincinnati in 2018 and pitched there until 2024 before heading to Boston to pitch with the Red Sox. Between the Reds and Red Sox in 2024, Sims pitched to a 4.38 ERA across 58 total appearances. He started the season strong in Cincinnati with a 3.57 ERA, but struggled in Boston as evidenced by his 6.43 ERA.

The Nationals are hoping that the 30-year-old right-handed reliever can bounce back and find his footing in Washington.

Washington has made an effort to add depth this offseason. The Nationals have also worked to upgrade the bullpen. The team's rebuild has been consistent since trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in 2022. Washington is trending in a promising direction with a roster full of young talent.

The Nationals won 71 total games in 2024. That mark is not anything to write home about, but they displayed signs of potential. Washington features an intriguing core of players. Many of the young players on the team certainly have bright futures at the MLB level.

This is a Nationals team that is probably still a year or two away from making a serious deep postseason run. Adding veterans such as Lucas Sims will only help their situation, however.