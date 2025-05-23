The Washington Nationals are nine games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. Things aren't looking all that great for the franchise, and many believe they could be sellers by the trade deadline. At least one player on the team is rumored to be garnering interest in the trade market.

The Nationals' closer, Kyle Finnegan, who is leading the NL in saves so far this season with 15, is rumored to be a top trade target for contenders across the league, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. One reason why the 33-year-old closer could be available via trade is that he's set to be a free agent after this season.

“The most appealing trade candidate on the Nationals’ roster is closer Kyle Finnegan, who is earning roughly $5.2 million this year as he heads toward free agency. The right-hander leads the NL with 15 saves, posting a 2.41 ERA in 19 appearances this season.”

Finnegan has been playing well to begin the 2025 campaign, as 15 of his saves have contributed to the Nationals' 23 wins. On top of his 15 saves and 2.41 ERA, two-time Nationals' Pitcher of the Year is also recording a 1.339 WHIP with 17 strikeouts through 18.2 innings pitched.

If the Nationals can't turn things around soon and climb the ranks of the NL East, the franchise could be one to monitor at the trade deadline. Dealing veterans for prospects could be a smart move that pays off for Washington down the road, especially if the team is unable to get back into the playoff mix by the July 31 trade deadline.

The Nationals are set to begin their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. It's an opportunity for Washington to extend its five-game winning streak after defeating the Atlanta Braves 8-7 in its most recent contest. If this team can stay hot for the remainder of May, they can really set themselves up nicely to potentially climb the leaderboards in the NL East through June.