The 2026 World Baseball Classic has been filled with excitement. On Wednesday, the Dominican Republic defeated Venezuela 7-5. As a result, the Dominican Republic is at 4-0 and in first place in Pool D.

Even in defeat, Kansas City Royals catcher and Venezuela team captain Salvador Perez remains optimistic that both teams will play again, per MLB Network.

“It's the kind of game we like,” he said. “We like every game, but we have to be Japan first.

Salvador Perez says the two loudest games he's been a part of were both during the #WorldBaseballClassic! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/XqqpF15GIz — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 12, 2026

On Saturday, Venezuela will play against Japan in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic will face South Korea on Friday.

Venezuela is looking to go for its first World Baseball Classic title ever. In November, Perez signed a two-year deal with the Royals.

Last year, he finished the season with a .236 batting average, 141 hits, 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 54 runs scored. The Royals finished the year at 82-80. Meanwhile, Perez is batting .214 with three hits and an RBI in the World Baseball Classic.

If both Venezuela and the Dominican Republic win their quarterfinal matches, they will be meeting for the seventh time in World Baseball Classic history. So far, the Dominican Republic leads 5-1.

In 2023, Venezuela won its only matchup 5-1. Additionally, both countries have squared off against one another in the Caribbean Series. Altogether, the Dominican Republic has the edge with 23 titles, compared to Venezuela's 8.

Undoubtedly, both countries have produced some of the most elite baseball talent. The World Baseball Classic will run through the championship game, scheduled for March 17.

On March 25, the Royals will play their season opener against the Minnesota Twins.