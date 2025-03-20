The New York Yankees made a roster move following their 4–0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, optioning infielder Jorbit Vivas to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The decision appears to be more about roster constraints than performance, as Vivas put together an impressive showing in spring training.

Over 10 games, the 24-year-old infielder hit .435 (10-for-23) with three RBIs, two runs scored, and a pair of doubles. His strong performance highlighted his ability to make consistent contact and reach base at an encouraging rate. Despite his efforts, the Yankees opted to send him down, likely to ensure he gets regular at-bats in Triple-A rather than sitting on the bench at the major league level.

Vivas, who was previously in the Dodgers’ farm system, spent all of 2024 in the Yankees’ minor league ranks, primarily playing at the Triple-A level. While his .225 batting average last season wasn’t ideal, he demonstrated solid on-base skills with a .347 OBP, thanks to a 13.8% walk rate. Additionally, he showed an ability to put the ball in play, striking out at just 16.6%, well below the league average for minor league hitters.

Strong Spring from Jorbit Vivas, but no roster spot yet

While Vivas’ bat showed signs of growth, his power numbers remained modest, as he hit just nine home runs over 93 Triple-A games. However, his 20 stolen bases highlighted his speed and baserunning ability, making him an intriguing depth option for the Yankees as the 2025 season progresses.

Despite arriving late to camp due to a shoulder injury, Vivas made the most of his limited opportunities. His .435/.435/.522 slash line and 154 wRC+ suggest that he could be a valuable contributor if given a shot at the major league level later this year.

One of the biggest obstacles to Vivas making the Opening Day roster is the Yankees’ current infield depth. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. cemented at second base, and several options at third base, there simply wasn’t a clear spot for him to break camp with the team. Defensively, Vivas profiles better at second base than third, which might have factored into the Yankees’ decision.

Manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees’ front office likely want Vivas to continue refining his offensive approach before making a push for the big-league roster. His ability to make more consistent hard contact will be a key factor in determining how soon he returns to the Bronx.

For now, Vivas will continue developing in Triple-A, waiting for an opportunity to contribute at the major league level. If he maintains his strong offensive form, he could become a valuable left-handed platoon option or injury replacement for the Yankees’ infield later in the season.

Given the Yankees’ history of injuries and the potential need for infield depth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Vivas get called up at some point in 2025. If he carries his spring training momentum into the regular season, he’ll likely get his shot in the Bronx sooner rather than later.