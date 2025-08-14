Despite all of the confusion and controversy, former WWE star Karrion Kross is open to a return to the company following his release.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross said he and his wife, Scarlett, are still open to coming back. He wants to “keep the dialogue open,” despite everything that has gone down.

“The goal has always been to be with WWE,” he said. “My wife and I still want to be with WWE. I'm at the table for conversations; I did not step out of the conversation.

“We still want to be there. We still want to work it out,” Kross continued.

His release has complicated things. Kross has received inquiries from other professional wrestling promotions. However, some, like AEW, have not, and they are likely hesitant due to the companies being unsure if his release is legit or not.

Karrion Kross's shocking WWE release

Kross's second stint with WWE ended on August 10, 2025, after his contract expired. He was brought back in August 2022, following being released in 2021 after his first unsuccessful run on the main roster.

His second run started with a feud with Drew McIntyre. Kross and McIntyre feuded for a few months before he began feuding with Rey Mysterio. Kross then had a brief program with AJ Styles before a hiatus.

Following his comeback from hiatus, Kross feuded with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), who would go on to become the Pride. Kross formed the Final Testament faction with Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar).

The Final Testament was split in February 2025 when the Authors of Pain and Ellering were released. Kross soon started gaining popularity for his backstage and online segments.

He then reignited his program with Styles, getting involved in his match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. Following WrestleMania 41, he began going after Sami Zayn.

They would have a trilogy of matches before Kross's departure. His last match took place during the second night of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE on August 2, 2025.