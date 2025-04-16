ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Continues on the prelims with a fight between Josh Silveira and Mike Shipman in the middleweight division. Check out our PFL odds series for our Silveira-Shipman prediction and pick.

Josh Silveira (13-4) enters this first-round matchup with Mike Shipman after a tough 2024 PFL season, where he dropped a split decision to Rob Wilkinson and a unanimous decision to Impa Kasanganay. Previously, Silveira opened the year strong with a first-round TKO over Sadibou Sy, now seeking to rebound in Orlando this Friday night.

Mike Shipman (17-4) enters this first-round matchup with Josh Silveira riding a three-fight win streak, including a second-round TKO over Eslam Syaha and a first-round TKO against Steven Hill. Now, Shipman looks to keep his momentum rolling and make a statement in his PFL debut this Friday night.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Josh Silveira-Mike Shipman Odds

Josh Silveira: -245

Mike Shipman: +200

Why Josh Silveira Will Win

Josh Silveira is well-positioned to defeat Mike Shipman this Friday in their PFL World Championship first-round matchup, thanks to his blend of relentless pressure, wrestling pedigree, and evolving striking. Silveira, a product of American Top Team, has shown the ability to adapt and overcome adversity, learning from close decision losses and continually refining his approach. His wrestling and jiu-jitsu background provides a strong foundation for controlling the pace and position of the fight, while his recent focus on improving his stand-up game makes him a more complete threat. Silveira’s resilience and tactical mindset, shaped by high-level competition and mentorship, give him the edge in high-stakes tournament settings.

While Shipman enters on a three-fight win streak with impressive knockout power, Silveira’s experience against elite opposition and his ability to withstand pressure are key factors. If Silveira can weather Shipman’s early aggression and implement his game plan, mixing takedowns, clinch work, and calculated striking, he can neutralize Shipman’s offense and dictate the action. Silveira’s adaptability and mental toughness, honed through years of top-level training and competition, should allow him to grind out a decision or find a late finish, advancing to the next round and reaffirming his status as a top PFL contender.

Why Mike Shipman Will Win

Mike Shipman has the tools to upset Josh Silveira this Friday in their first-round PFL World Championship matchup. Shipman, riding a three-fight win streak, has showcased his explosive knockout power with finishes against Eslam Syaha and Steven Hill. Known for his aggressive style and ability to dictate the pace, Shipman thrives on overwhelming opponents with forward pressure and precise striking. His physicality and grappling strength, honed at London Shootfighters, allow him to control exchanges in close quarters and land devastating knees and elbows. With momentum on his side, Shipman’s confidence and finishing instincts make him a dangerous threat in this bout.

Against Silveira, Shipman’s path to victory lies in neutralizing the American’s wrestling and forcing the fight into striking exchanges. While Silveira is an accomplished grappler, Shipman’s ability to defend takedowns and create scrambles could frustrate him. If Shipman can keep the fight standing, his sharp combinations and knockout power may overwhelm Silveira, who has struggled against high-pressure strikers in the past. With his recent form and ability to capitalize on openings, Shipman is well-positioned to land a decisive finish or outpoint Silveira over three rounds, advancing to the next stage of the PFL tournament as a dark horse contender.

Final Josh Silveira-Mike Shipman Prediction & Pick

Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman is a compelling middleweight clash that pits Silveira’s well-rounded skill set against Shipman’s recent knockout momentum. Silveira, a two-division LFA champion, brings a strong wrestling and jiu-jitsu base, and has shown the ability to adapt and win fights in multiple ways. He’s faced tough competition and, despite recent decision losses, remains a threat with his grappling and improving striking.

Shipman, meanwhile, enters on a three-fight win streak, including back-to-back TKOs, and is known for his aggressive style and finishing instincts. However, Shipman has been vulnerable to skilled grapplers in the past, and Silveira’s ability to mix takedowns with striking could be the deciding factor. If Silveira can weather Shipman’s early pressure and avoid big shots, expect him to control the fight with clinch work and top control, grinding out a decision or finding a late submission. Shipman’s power and confidence make him dangerous, but Silveira’s experience and versatility should give him the edge in a competitive, back-and-forth battle that likely goes the distance, with Silveira’s control and composure earning him the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Final Josh Silveira-Mike Shipman Prediction & Pick: Josh Silveira (-245)