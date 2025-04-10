ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Continues on the prelims with a fight between Liz Carmouche and Ilar Joanne in the flyweight division. Carmouche came up short in her bid in last year's tournament taking the loss meanwhile, Joanne got back into the win column in her last fight as she looks to make the most of her opportunity in this year's tournament. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Carmouche-Joanne prediction and pick.

Liz Carmouche (22-8) was riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak coming into her 2024 PFL Playoff matchup against Taila Santos but ultimately dropped the decision and her hopes of becoming the champ. Now, Carmouche will be looking to not only get back on track but look to become the next PFL tournament champion when she takes on Ilar Joanne this Friday night.

Ilar Joanne (12-9) tried her shot in last year's PFL season but ran into finalist Taila Santos who dominated her as she dropped the decision. Now, Joanne looks to build off her most recent victory over Shanna Young and move onto the semifinals when she takes on Liz Carmouche in the first round of the PFL World Tournament.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Liz Carmouche-Ilar Joanne Odds

Liz Carmouche: -850

Ilar Joanne: +575

Why Liz Carmouche Will Win

Liz Carmouche is the clear favorite to defeat Ilara Joanne at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, thanks to her wealth of experience, well-rounded skill set, and proven success at the highest levels of MMA. With a career record of 22-8, the former Bellator Flyweight Champion has consistently demonstrated her ability to adapt and excel against elite competition. Carmouche’s striking is precise, her ground game is formidable, and her cardio allows her to maintain a relentless pace over multiple rounds. Having never been stopped in her career, she also brings durability that will be difficult for Joanne to overcome. Additionally, Carmouche’s 7-0 record in Bellator and recent success in the PFL highlight her ability to thrive in tournament formats.

Ilara Joanne, while a skilled fighter with a 12-9 record, has struggled against top-tier opponents, losing four of her last six bouts. Though she has shown flashes of brilliance with seven finishes in her career, her inconsistency and susceptibility to submissions—evident in losses to grapplers like Taila Santos, make her vulnerable against Carmouche’s superior ground control. Expect Carmouche to dictate the fight with her wrestling and striking versatility, ultimately securing either a dominant decision or a late stoppage victory.

Why Ilar Joanne Will Win

Ilara Joanne has the tools to upset Liz Carmouche at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, thanks to her dynamic striking and submission prowess. A product of the renowned Pitbull Brothers gym, Joanne has shown flashes of brilliance throughout her career, with seven finishes in her 12 victories. Her ability to mix powerful combinations with opportunistic grappling makes her a dangerous opponent for Carmouche, who prefers a methodical pace. Joanne’s aggressive style could disrupt Carmouche’s rhythm, especially if she can capitalize on openings during striking exchanges. Additionally, Joanne’s recent unanimous decision win over Shanna Young showcased her ability to control fights with volume and precision.

While Carmouche is a seasoned veteran with a championship pedigree, Joanne’s unpredictability could be key. Carmouche has struggled against younger, faster opponents in recent bouts, including her loss to Taila Santos last year. Joanne’s versatility, evident in her submission wins over fighters like Bec Rawlings, could exploit any lapses in Carmouche’s ground defense. If Joanne can push the pace and avoid prolonged clinch or wrestling exchanges, she has a legitimate chance to outwork Carmouche and secure a victory. Expect Joanne to use her striking volume and opportunistic grappling to edge out a hard-fought decision win.

Final Liz Carmouche-Ilar Joanne Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Liz Carmouche and Ilara Joanne at the PFL World Tournament is a classic battle of veteran experience versus youthful aggression. Carmouche, a former Bellator Flyweight Champion, brings a wealth of experience and a well-rounded skill set, including strong wrestling and striking precision. Her durability and ability to control fights make her the favorite in this contest. However, Joanne is a dangerous underdog with dynamic striking and submission skills, capable of exploiting openings in Carmouche’s game. If Joanne can keep the fight standing and maintain a high pace, she has the tools to disrupt Carmouche’s methodical approach. Ultimately, while Joanne’s unpredictability could pose challenges, Carmouche’s superior fight IQ and ability to dictate the pace make her likely to secure a decision or late stoppage victory.

Final Liz Carmouche-Ilar Joanne Prediction & Pick: Liz Carmouche (-850)