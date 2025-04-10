ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Continues on the main card with a fight between Leandro Higo and Josh Rettinghouse in the bantamweight division. Higo comes into his PFL tournament debut with wins in each of his last two fights meanwhile, Rettinghoise makes his PFL SmartCage debut riding a four-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Higo-Rettinghouse prediction and pick.

Leandro Higo (23-6) was originally scheduled to face off against Magomed Magomedov; however, Magomedov withdrew from the bout. Now riding back-to-back wins, Higo will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row and move on to the semifinals taking out PFL debutant Josh Rettinghouse on Friday night.

Josh Rettinghouse (20-5) is stepping in on short notice as a replacement for Magomed Magomedov, and he is riding a four-fight winning streak into his PFL debut. Rettinghouse will be looking to make the most of his opportunity and score the big upset when he takes on Leandro Higo in the first round of the PFL World Tournament.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Leandro Higo-Josh Rettinghouse Odds

Leandro Higo: -395

Josh Rettinghouse: +310

Why Leandro Higo Will Win

Leandro Higo is primed to defeat Josh Rettinghouse at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, leveraging his experience, grappling pedigree, and well-rounded skill set. Higo, a former Bellator title challenger with a 23-6 record, has consistently proven himself against elite competition. Training with the renowned Pitbull Brothers team, he possesses a dangerous submission game, with 13 of his wins coming via tapout. His recent victories over James Gallagher and Nikita Mikhailov showcased his ability to control fights both on the feet and on the ground. Against Rettinghouse, Higo’s superior fight IQ and ability to dictate the pace will likely be decisive.

While Rettinghouse is a skilled fighter with a solid 20-5 record, he has struggled against high-level grapplers in the past. Higo’s ability to close the distance and impose his grappling will likely neutralize Rettinghouse’s striking and prevent him from finding his rhythm. Additionally, Higo’s durability and experience in high-stakes bouts give him an edge in this tournament setting. Expect Higo to pressure early, secure takedowns, and work toward a submission or dominant decision victory. With his technical prowess and championship-level experience, Higo is well-positioned to advance in the bantamweight bracket.

Why Josh Rettinghouse Will Win

Josh Rettinghouse has the tools to defeat Leandro Higo at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, thanks to his striking power, durability, and ability to adapt in high-pressure situations. With a professional record of 20-5, Rettinghouse boasts seven knockouts and eight submissions, showcasing his versatility as a fighter. His knockout rate (35%) far exceeds Higo’s (13%), giving him a clear edge in finishing ability on the feet. Rettinghouse’s ability to mix aggressive striking with opportunistic grappling makes him a dangerous opponent for Higo, who relies heavily on his submission game. If Rettinghouse can keep the fight standing and utilize his movement and power, he has a strong chance to overwhelm Higo.

While Higo is an experienced veteran with a 23-6 record, his reliance on grappling could be neutralized by Rettinghouse’s well-rounded skill set. Rettinghouse has shown resilience against submission specialists in the past and has the cardio to push the pace over three rounds. Additionally, Higo’s tendency to struggle against high-volume strikers—evident in losses to Aaron Pico and Danny Sabatello—could play into Rettinghouse’s strengths. Expect Rettinghouse to use his striking advantage and durability to control the fight, potentially securing a TKO or hard-fought decision victory.

Final Leandro Higo-Josh Rettinghouse Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Leandro Higo and Josh Rettinghouse at the PFL World Tournament is a compelling clash of experience versus versatility. Higo, a former Bellator title challenger with a 23-6 record, is known for his elite grappling and submission skills, boasting 13 wins via tapout. He will look to impose his ground game early, using his technical prowess to control Rettinghouse and work toward a finish. If Higo can close the distance and secure takedowns, he has a clear path to victory.

However, Rettinghouse’s striking power and well-rounded skill set make him a dangerous opponent. With a 20-5 record and seven knockouts, he thrives in high-paced exchanges and has shown durability against grapplers in the past. If he can keep the fight standing and utilize his movement, Rettinghouse has the tools to frustrate Higo and land significant strikes. Expect a competitive bout where Higo’s grappling edges out Rettinghouse’s striking for a submission or decision win.

Final Leandro Higo-Josh Rettinghouse Prediction & Pick: Leandro Higo (-395)