While the New England Patriots try to upgrade their defense, they’re also checking in on high-profile wide receivers. And here is the Patriots’ perfect Brian Thomas Jr. trade offer if the Jaguars move on from the former first-round pick.

The Patriots finished one step short of a Super Bowl dream in 2025. And one reason is their lack of firepower at the receiver position. A guy like Thomas could change that overnight.

But what would it cost the Patriots?

While several people have suggested the Jaguars won’t entertain a trade, Thomas is the No. 1-ranked game-changer in terms of trade, according to ESPN.

Receivers haven’t drawn high pick value in recent years. But the George Pickens deal, where the Steelers got embarrassed by the Cowboys, will likely push trade demands higher. Therefore, the Patriots might have to give up a second-round pick. Maybe they could get a sixth-round pick in return. Or perhaps the Patriots could offer one of their sixth-round picks along with the second-rounder and get back a fifth.

But the benefit is getting Thomas.

“A first-round pick two years ago by the previous Jaguars administration, Thomas struggled enough throughout his second season that the team needed to trade for Jakobi Meyers at the deadline, then signed him to a long-term deal,” Dan Graziano wrote. “The Jaguars also got an impressive season out of Parker Washington. And while the new plan for Travis Hunter might be to focus on the cornerback position, Jacksonville still expects him to contribute something as a wide receiver.

“There has been no indication that trading Thomas is something the Jaguars are planning, but there are teams monitoring the situation in case the hyper-talented LSU product has fallen far enough down the Jacksonville depth chart that the front office would consider a move.”

And the Patriots are one of those teams.

Patriots could leap forward with WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The Patriots have a quarterback who could take advantage of Thomas’ downfield ability. Not only did Drake Maye turn into a legitimate MVP threat, but he also showed off some of the best deep-ball touch in the entire NFL.

Article Continues Below

And, truth be told, he didn’t have a player on the outside who could take advantage of that skill.

Thomas had a tremendous rookie season, but things didn’t fall into place in year two. However, Thomas expects that to change, according to ESPN.

“It was just adversity, [which] gives you a lot to grow from,” Thomas said. “I wouldn't call it frustrating. I mean, it just gives you something to build off. You know what you've got to do and you know what you got to do to sustain [success].

“Just growing, getting better with the offense,” Thomas said. “It took a little time, but yeah, for sure, I definitely think [I hit a stride]. Just got more comfortable and just was able to go out there and play a little bit more.”

Thomas had to change his style of play a little when Jakobi Meyers arrived in the middle of the season. And his numbers didn’t reflect any kind of uptick in production. Thomas finished the season with just 48 catches for 707 yards a paltry two touchdowns.

Compared to a 1,282-yard rookie season with 10 touchdowns, Thomas fell off a cliff. And that’s a reason the Jaguars might deal him. And the Patriots would hope for the 2024 version, or at least a player getting close to those numbers. With Maye it might be possible.

Currently, the Patriots have Stefon Diggs. He’s still capable of good games, but he no longer fits the mold of a true WR1 at his age. Behind Diggs, there isn’t much. Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and DeMario Douglas don’t strike fear into defensive coordinators.

The Patriots must do something to upgrade their wide receiver position. And because they are picking so late in the first round, it’s hard to see them landing a game-changer in the draft. Therefore, a trade seems to be the best path.