Modern Warfare 2 map with exploding cars divides community

One of the maps included in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, Santa Sena Border Crossing, has divided the community thanks to the sheer amount of cars on it. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Santa Sena Border Crossing is one of the new maps in Modern Warfare 2. It is a linear map set on a highway filled with cars. This is different from most Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps, which feature a layout closer to a square or a rectangle. However, this is not the reason why it is such a controversial map. The main reason that players are commenting about on the map is the sheer amount of cars in it.

The Santa Sena Border Crossing map’s 6v6 version is…cars. everywhere. pic.twitter.com/LywAtglfdc — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 27, 2022

Normally, this would be a good thing. Cars provide cover from the bullets that will no doubt be flying around during the match. However, that’s not the case here. Shooting a car for a prolonged period of time will make it explode. This instantly kills most players standing near it. Grenades also blow up cars, and so can killstreaks. Thanks to this car explosion mechanic, the Santa Sena Border Crossing map becomes a minefield of cars. Not only that, but some cars are close enough to each other that blowing one of them up causes a chain reaction. This leads to more cars exploding at the same time. Understandably, like in the video in the tweet above, this leads to a lot of unexpected deaths. Some people have even started calling this the worst call of duty map ever made.

🚨 BREAKING: Call of Duty reveals designer of Santa Seña Border Crossing in #MW2 pic.twitter.com/9SQQELNT01 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 28, 2022

However, not everyone seems to think the same way. Content creator Tyler, better known as Wildcat, had a “hot take”, saying that “Santa Sena Border Car Clusterfuck Extravaganza 9000 is actually an alright map.” Another content creator even said that they like Santa Sena Border Crossing as a map, as it is an “awesome take on a three-lane map.” People who like the map seem to love it because of the utter chaos the opening minutes of the match cause, as car explosions can be heard left and right. Thankfully, cars do not explode twice in Modern Warfare 2, so eventually, the chaos dies down.

